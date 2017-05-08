Lynnwood Link light rail to receive $100 million federal grant
With Congressional approval of the Federal Fiscal Year 2017 Appropriations Bill, Sound Transit will receive $100 million in federal funds for its Lynnwood Link Extension that will begin construction next year. The funding is the first installment of a potential $1.174 billion full funding grant agreement for the project, which in 2023 will extend light rail service from Northgate to Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.
