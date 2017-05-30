Lynnwood City Council tables Meadowdale Playfields decision until after May 30 work session

The Lynnwood City Council decided during its meeting Monday that they need more time to review information about infill materials before voting whether to award a bid to Hellas Construction for the Meadowdale Playfields project renovation. If the council decides to change the recommendation already given to and signed by the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds School Board, the new recommendation would need to be signed by all three entities before June 18, which is when the bid expires.

