Lynnwood City Council tables Meadowda...

Lynnwood City Council tables Meadowdale Playfields decision until after May 30 work session

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: My Edmonds

The Lynnwood City Council decided during its meeting Monday that they need more time to review information about infill materials before voting whether to award a bid to Hellas Construction for the Meadowdale Playfields project renovation. If the council decides to change the recommendation already given to and signed by the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds School Board, the new recommendation would need to be signed by all three entities before June 18, which is when the bid expires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) 21 hr Elise R Gingerich 6
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins 21 hr Elise R Gingerich 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 1 inkuyo 54
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May 27 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC