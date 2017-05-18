Hundreds gather to support public education during Edmonds Schools Foundation breakfast
The Lynnwood Convention Center was the setting for the annual Foundation for Edmonds School District fundraising breakfast Friday morning, as attendees gave generously to support the foundation's efforts on behalf of students and teachers in the Edmonds School District. During the breakfast program, the nearly 500 attendees heard about the range of ways that foundation supports school district initiatives, from providing stipends to cover fees for pre-SAT and pre-ACT tests for students in need to awarding more than $91,000 in scholarships for graduating seniors to pursue post-secondary education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|May 8
|sulliap
|50
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC