Hundreds gather to support public education during Edmonds Schools Foundation breakfast

Friday May 12

The Lynnwood Convention Center was the setting for the annual Foundation for Edmonds School District fundraising breakfast Friday morning, as attendees gave generously to support the foundation's efforts on behalf of students and teachers in the Edmonds School District. During the breakfast program, the nearly 500 attendees heard about the range of ways that foundation supports school district initiatives, from providing stipends to cover fees for pre-SAT and pre-ACT tests for students in need to awarding more than $91,000 in scholarships for graduating seniors to pursue post-secondary education.

