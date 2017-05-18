Comcast Names Amy Lynch Regional Vice President for Washington Region
Today Comcast announced that Amy Lynch has been appointed Regional Vice President for the Washington Region. Lynch will report to Steve White, President of Comcast's West Division, and will oversee all Comcast cable operations within its Washington Region, where the company serves more than a million and a half customers and has more than 4,700 employees.
