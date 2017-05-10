Arsonist starts fire at elementary school in Mukilteo
An arsonist caused more than $100,000 in damages Saturday after starting a fire at Columbia Elementary School, fire officials estimate. The Mukilteo Fire Department says the fire began in or on a portable toilet, then spread to eves, ruining computer and electrical equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|May 8
|sulliap
|50
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC