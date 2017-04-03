South County Politics: Former Lynnwood Councilmember AuBuchon attempting comeback
Former Lynnwood City Councilmember Van AuBuchon has declared his intention to run in 2017 elections for a return to the council. AuBuchon has registered with the state Public Disclosure Commission as a candidate, a step that allows him to raise and spend money for the Aug. 1 primary and Nov. 7 general election.
