Move to Wight's property will bring services closer to seniors, CEO says
While Wight's Home & Garden in Lynnwood will soon close and Homage Senior Services will take its place, the actual Wight's building is not expected to change. "We're not knocking down any walls or taking off any roofs, we're just re-configuring the open space," said Steve McGraw, CEO of Homage Senior Services.
