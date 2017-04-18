Man rescued after falling into ravine off Olympic View Drive

Crews from Snohomish County Fire District 1 and the City of Lynnwood Friday night were able to rescue an 18-year-old man who fell into a ravine at Olympic View Drive and 180th Street Southwest. According to Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, the man was about 400 feet from the road and firefighters used a rope rescue system to bring him up.

