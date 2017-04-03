Heritage Bank's Addie Roberge named Financial Services Advocate of Year

Addie Roberge, a Small Business Administration commercial lender with Heritage Bank in Lynnwood, has been named 2017 Financial Services Advocate of the year for the U.S. Small Business Administration Seattle District. According to an April 4 SBA announcement, Roberge is "revered as an expert source of SBA loan program information," and "has dedicated not only her professional time, but much of her personal time to the betterment of small businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest."

