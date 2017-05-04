Happening nearby: Lynnwood closer to ...

Happening nearby: Lynnwood closer to putting Regional Fire Authority measure before voters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: My Edmonds

Jurisdictional boundaries for South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue would include Fire District 1 and the City of Lynnwood. Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier, which all contract with Fire District 1, would have their contracts transferred to the RFA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood May 2 jcarico 49
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr 28 Larry 9
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,345 • Total comments across all topics: 280,826,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC