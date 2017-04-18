Commuters: Peak use shoulder lane to open to northbound I-405 traffic on Monday

If the shoulder is open, it will be indicated by a green arrow on an overhead sign, shown here. I-405 commuters from South Snohomish County can expect a little more room on their way home starting on Monday, April 24. The shoulder will open to northbound traffic for the 1.8 mile stretch between SR 527 and the I-5 interchange in Lynnwood for the first time at 2 p.m. The shoulder will only be open to northbound traffic and only during peak times, as indicated by an overhead sign.

