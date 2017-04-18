Commuters: Peak use shoulder lane to ...

Commuters: Peak use shoulder lane to open to northbound I-405 traffic on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: My Edmonds

If the shoulder is open, it will be indicated by a green arrow on an overhead sign, shown here. I-405 commuters from South Snohomish County can expect a little more room on their way home starting on Monday, April 24. The shoulder will open to northbound traffic for the 1.8 mile stretch between SR 527 and the I-5 interchange in Lynnwood for the first time at 2 p.m. The shoulder will only be open to northbound traffic and only during peak times, as indicated by an overhead sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Fri Krista 47
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,485,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC