Commuters: Peak use shoulder lane to open to northbound I-405 traffic on Monday
If the shoulder is open, it will be indicated by a green arrow on an overhead sign, shown here. I-405 commuters from South Snohomish County can expect a little more room on their way home starting on Monday, April 24. The shoulder will open to northbound traffic for the 1.8 mile stretch between SR 527 and the I-5 interchange in Lynnwood for the first time at 2 p.m. The shoulder will only be open to northbound traffic and only during peak times, as indicated by an overhead sign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Fri
|Krista
|47
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC