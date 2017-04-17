Avana Capital Provides $19M to Build Hilton in Lynnwood, WA
AVANA Capital has provided a $19 million loan to fund the construction of a Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Lynnwood, WA. The hotel, located near the Lynnwood Convention Center, will be the city's first new hotel in five years.
