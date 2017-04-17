Avana Capital Provides $19M to Build ...

Avana Capital Provides $19M to Build Hilton in Lynnwood, WA

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Hotel Business

AVANA Capital has provided a $19 million loan to fund the construction of a Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Lynnwood, WA. The hotel, located near the Lynnwood Convention Center, will be the city's first new hotel in five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Sun Shellyryan098 45
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC