Artfully Edmonds: Celebrating a 'CAFE...

Artfully Edmonds: Celebrating a 'CAFE!' way of life

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: My Edmonds

On Saturday, the second annual Creative Age Festival of Edmonds will take place at Edmonds Senior Center on the waterfront. "Live the CAFE lifestyle!" is the enthusiastic cheer of the visionary founders of this new undertaking that encourages a creative, active, fulfilled and engaged rest-of-your-life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Tue jcarico 49
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr 28 Larry 9
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC