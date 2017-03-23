South County Politics: Lynnwood councilmember's challenge to mayor continues a pattern
Lynnwood Councilmember George Hurst's challenge to Mayor Nicola Smith in the coming election continues a pattern of Lynnwood councilmembers challenging sitting mayors. In 2005, then-Mayor Mike McKinnon got challenges in the primary from two councilmembers, Don Gough and Jim Smith.
