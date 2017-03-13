South County Politics: Candidates sta...

South County Politics: Candidates start to line up for city elections

Monday Mar 13

Starting this week, Evan Smith brings his South County Politics column to My Edmonds News and our companion My Neighborhood News Network websites, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews. Smith most recently wrote the South County Politics blog for Everett's Daily Herald.

