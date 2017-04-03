Snohomish County fire commissioners a...

Snohomish County fire commissioners apologize for remarks about cheap Mexican labor

Thursday Mar 30

Two Snohomish County fire district commissioners have issued written apologies for remarks made earlier this month about hiring cheap Mexican labor. David Chan and Bob Meador both sent written letters to the Snohomish County Fire District 1, which were then forwarded this week to all district employees.

