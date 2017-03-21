Reprimand for two fire commissioners unanimously passes during Tuesday meeting

Two Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners accused of making racist statements during a break in a meeting on March 7 had an apparent change of heart Tuesday, voting in favor of a reprimand for themselves that they had voted against on Friday, March 17. However, Commissioners David Chan and Bob Meador both said during the March 21 commissioners meeting they do not plan to resign-which several members of the public demanded. "You are held to a higher standard, and the public deserves better," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.