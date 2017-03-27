Proposed Trump Administration Budget ...

Proposed Trump Administration Budget Wipes Out Critical Transit Infrastructure Funding

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Mass Transit

The Trump Administration released a proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 that would end the federal government's grants program that supports building new mass transit projects around the country. The action would cause far-reaching impacts on the construction of voter-approved projects in the Puget Sound region, with the most immediate being elimination of $1.17 billion in New Starts funding for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension.

