Mudslide cancels Sounder train service to Sunday Sounder FC match
Sound Transit reported Sunday morning that Sounder train north line service to the Sounders FC match against NY Red Bull today, March 19, has been canceled due to a mudslide. Riders can take regularly scheduled bus service to the match.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Mar 1
|ERIN PODROSKEY
|42
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC