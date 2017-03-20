Monday night fire displaces family of seven from Meadowdale-area home
The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. in a two-story house in the 16000 block of 51st Place in unincorporated Edmonds. Three adults and four children were home when the fire broke out.
