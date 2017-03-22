Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood donates $2,000 to Clothes For Kids

Clothes For Kids representatives Lisa George and Yuliana Flores-Montes received a $2,000 check from Lynnwood Kiwanis President Ron Swengel at the March 2 Kiwanis meeting. "Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood has long supported Clothes For Kids and their mission to provide clothing to Snohomish County and North Shore School District children in need," Swengel said.

