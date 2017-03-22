Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood donates $2,000 to Clothes For Kids
Clothes For Kids representatives Lisa George and Yuliana Flores-Montes received a $2,000 check from Lynnwood Kiwanis President Ron Swengel at the March 2 Kiwanis meeting. "Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood has long supported Clothes For Kids and their mission to provide clothing to Snohomish County and North Shore School District children in need," Swengel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Mar 1
|ERIN PODROSKEY
|42
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC