Inslee: Trump budget blueprint "incredibly harmful" to Washington
With its deep cuts across many federal agencies, Gov. Jay Inslee said the Trump administration's proposed budget outline released Thursday would have wide-ranging impacts across Washington. "The budget blueprint issued today by President Trump includes incredibly harmful reductions to education, environmental protection, housing, health care, job training and economic development programs," Inslee said in a written statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Mar 1
|ERIN PODROSKEY
|42
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC