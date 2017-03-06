Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! Read Acros...

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! Read Across America begins nearby

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: My Edmonds

The Cat and the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2 pose in front of a One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish board. Families gathered at the Lynnwood Crossroads shopping complex on Thursday evening for the beginning of local Read Across America events benefiting Edmonds School District libraries.

