Fire department describes ground as 'supersaturated' when tree fell on teen Friday

A group of teens told first responders they "heard a loud snap" before a tree at Meadowdale Beach Park fell and killed a 17-year-old girl walking with them, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Friday night. One tree started to fall, and then three others connected by the same rootball came crashing down, Lynnwood Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Blachly told The Times.

