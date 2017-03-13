Fire department describes ground as 'supersaturated' when tree fell on teen Friday
A group of teens told first responders they "heard a loud snap" before a tree at Meadowdale Beach Park fell and killed a 17-year-old girl walking with them, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Friday night. One tree started to fall, and then three others connected by the same rootball came crashing down, Lynnwood Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Blachly told The Times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Mar 1
|ERIN PODROSKEY
|42
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC