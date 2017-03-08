Cat in the Hat (and friends) come to Edmonds for Read Across America Day
Is that the Cat in the Hat in Edmonds? Actually, it's volunteer Cat Garza, a junior at Mountlake Terrace High School. Edmonds children's librarian Edith Farrar, standing on the bench at right center, leads a Flash Mob read of Dr. Seuss classic "Marvin K Mooney Will you please go Now!" at the Edmonds Museum plaza.
