Stephanie Wright to Lead Community Transit Board
Snohomish County Council member Stephanie Wright was selected as the new chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors, replacing Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring, who will remain on the board. Stanwood Mayor Leonard Kelley was named vice chair and Mukilteo Mayor Jennifer Gregerson was named secretary by their peers on the transit board.
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Feb 2
|Thisbean87
|40
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
