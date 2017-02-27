Reminder: Verdant to host Healthier C...

Reminder: Verdant to host Healthier Communities conference Feb. 27

Verdant Health Commission is hosting the second annual Healthier Community conference Monday, Feb. 27 at the Lynnwood Convention Center, with keynote speakers Anthony Iton, MD, JD, MPH, an expert in health equity issues, and Kevin Breel, a writer, comedian, and mental health advocate. At the conclusion of the Feb. 27 event, Verdant will present its community awards to programs and individuals supporting the community's health in South Snohomish County.

