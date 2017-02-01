PUD crews begin work to repair damage after Lynnwood fire
PUD crews are now expected to be at the site for the next couple of days repairing their lines, which should restore power to the last remaining buildings that have been in the dark since the fire. New poles and equipment need to be installed.
