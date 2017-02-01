Medical examiner identifies man shot and killed by Lynnwood officer
Vehicles on the scene of an officer involved shooting Monday in the 19200 block of Highway 99. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man involved in an officer involved shooting on Jan. 30 as 36 year-old Jeremy Dowell of Mountlake Terrace. The shooting happened on Highway 99 just north of 196 Street Southwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
