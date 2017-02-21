Let's Get ReadyTogether: Using your hot water tank as an emergency water source
Learn step-by-step instructions in the latest in a series of "ReadyTogether" video tips, part of a campaign launched by Snohomish County Fire District 1 in partnership with the My Neighborhood News Network , and sponsored by ServPro. You can also find more details on the ReadyTogether webpage here.
