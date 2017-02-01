Happening nearby: Lynnwood to consider alternative infill for new Meadowdale Playfields
Bids from developers for the new Meadowdale Playfield project will include options for two alternative infill materials other than crumb rubber, those involved with the project announced to the Lynnwood City Council on Monday. The Meadowdale Playfields were a popular complex for sporting games and tournaments in the 1990s, shortly after they were built .
