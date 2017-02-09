Free tax prep and e-file offered at E...

Free tax prep and e-file offered at Edmonds Community College

Edmonds Community College and the United Way are partnering to offer free income tax return preparation and e-filing to U.S. citizens and residents. This service is sponsored by an IRS program called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance .

