Fire Chief: 'This is the largest fire I have faced in 28 years'

It only took three minutes for what started as a stream of smoke to grow into a fire big enough to light up the alley south of a building under construction on Scriber Lake Road . Within eight minutes, flames were visibly shooting out of the building on the night of Jan. 25. These were the time-stamped images from nearby surveillance cameras that fire crews showed community members who came to the Lynnwood Senior Center on Wednesday night to hear what happened that night and receive an update on the fire investigation.

