Ease of payment at Thai restaurants -...

Ease of payment at Thai restaurants - The Gravity Payments and SmilePOS partnership

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

What do you get when the Seattle CEO who made headlines in 2015 for announcing he will pay all his employees $70,000, partners with a Thai computer engineer? Saksit Udompanit, CEO of SmilePOS, moved to Seattle in 2002 and started SmilePOS in 2006. The company began after Udompanit created his own software with friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Feb 2 Thisbean87 40
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan 16 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snohomish County was issued at February 08 at 8:42PM PST

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,670 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC