Ease of payment at Thai restaurants - The Gravity Payments and SmilePOS partnership

What do you get when the Seattle CEO who made headlines in 2015 for announcing he will pay all his employees $70,000, partners with a Thai computer engineer? Saksit Udompanit, CEO of SmilePOS, moved to Seattle in 2002 and started SmilePOS in 2006. The company began after Udompanit created his own software with friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.