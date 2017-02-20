Driver arrested after passenger dies ...

Driver arrested after passenger dies in Everett car crash

Saturday Feb 25

Everett police say a driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a car crash that left one passenger dead and a second injured. KOMO-TV reports the 30-year-old Lynnwood man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of hit-and-run and vehicular homicide after the crash Friday night.

