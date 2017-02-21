Day Trip Discoveries: Go beer tasting at local microbreweries

Microbreweries seem to be popping up everywhere these days, and several intriguing ones have established themselves from Edmonds to Everett in just the past few years. Curious to try unusual beer flavored with peanut butter, coconut or juniper berry? Beers ranging from Bavarian-style MA rzen to dark, hoppy Porter? Those made with organic or locally sourced ingredients? Then explore some of these small working microbreweries, where you can try handcrafted beers ranging from hoppy IPAs to malty ales, plus seasonal and specialty beers.

