Cause of massive Lynnwood apartment fire remains unknown
The cause of the Lynnwood fire that destroyed a senior apartment complex under construction last week remains unknown, though it "appears to be noncriminal," city officials say. The fire that forced about 150 people out of their homes was reported around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Reserve at Scriber Creek Senior Apartment Complex , which was under construction at 19815 Scriber Lake Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Jan 22
|Lauren D
|36
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC