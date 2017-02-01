Cause of massive Lynnwood apartment fire remains unknown

The cause of the Lynnwood fire that destroyed a senior apartment complex under construction last week remains unknown, though it "appears to be noncriminal," city officials say. The fire that forced about 150 people out of their homes was reported around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Reserve at Scriber Creek Senior Apartment Complex , which was under construction at 19815 Scriber Lake Road.

