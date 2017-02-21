Attempted murder charges filed agains...

Attempted murder charges filed against Edmonds woman in Highway 99 motel attack

The Snohomish County prosecutor has filed charges of attempted first-degree murder against 24-year-old Amy C. Brown of Edmonds in connection with a Jan. 29 attack at Lynnwood's Rodeo Inn motel, located in the 20700 block of Highway 99. According to probable cause documents filed with the court, Brown met her victim, a 29-year-old Edmonds man, through Craig's List. Their encounter ended up at the Rodeo Inn, where Brown reportedly told the victim that she was "a serial killer," grabbed a knife she had previously left on a table by the bed, and proceeded to stab the victim in the chest.

