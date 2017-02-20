2017 ballots cover Snohomish County city posts, school district

Ballots for 2017 will include city positions in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Woodway, along with two positions on the Edmonds School District board. Voters in Lynnwood, Brier and Woodway will elect mayors, while those cities along with Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace will fill council positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.