Woman shouts - I am a serial killer!' then stabs her date in chest

A 24-year-old Washington state woman allegedly told police she planned to kill a man she met online, eat his heart and leave a note on his body so police would know she intended to kill again, according to court documents in the bizarre case. Amy Brown is accused of plunging a pocket knife into the chest of the 29-year-old man late Sunday in a room at the Rodeo Inn in Lynnwood, telling him she was a serial killer, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the police case against her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.