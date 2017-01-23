Volunteers needed for annual Point in...

Volunteers needed for annual Point in Time count

Wednesday Jan 18

The YWCA is seeking volunteers for the annual Point in Time count in Snohomish County on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the event, volunteers set out to count the number of homeless people in the area. However, the event is more than just a headcount.

