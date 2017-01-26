Two Seattle Firefighters Hurt in Mass...

Two Seattle Firefighters Hurt in Massive Construction Site Fire

Jan. 26--Only partial remains of scaffolding and a sliver of an outer wall remained Thursday at the burned-out construction site of a senior apartment complex in Lynnwood. Firefighters responded to the late-night blaze that forced the evacuation of about 150 people from two nearby buildings and injured two firefighters.

