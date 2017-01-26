Study: Seattle-Tacoma region has five...

Study: Seattle-Tacoma region has five of nation's top 21 traffic bottlenecks

Wednesday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Interstate 5 in Western Washington has six of the 100 worst traffic bottlenecks in the nation, according to a new study by the American Transportation Research Institute. The congestion points range from the I-5/I405 intersection in Lynnwood south to the I-5 crossing of the Columbia River in Vancouver.

