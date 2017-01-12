Part of I-5 shoulder will open to buses this year. This tow truck driver doesn't like it.
Washington state plans to open up parts of Interstate 5 to shoulder driving. It begins early summer, when the state will let buses drive part of the shoulder south of Everett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Jan 9
|Brittany D
|30
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec 17
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|jay drai
|679
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC