Mavericks finish second at state cheerleading championships
Defending station champion Meadowdale Mavericks took second place to newcomer Eastside Catholic in the 3A/4A Non-Tumbling Large division of the 2017 Washington Interscholastic Activities Association State Cheerleading Championships Saturday at Xfinity Arena. The cheer squads of Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High Schools joined 47 other schools from around the state Saturday in Everett for the competition.
