Man shot, killed on Highway 99 after coming at Lynnwood officers with knife

Investigators at work in the 19200 block of Highway 99. Highway 99 will be closed between 188th Street Southwest and 196th Street Southwest for most of the day. A Lynnwood police officer has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a knife-wielding man who came at officers attempting to prevent him from running in and out of traffic in the 19200 block of Highway 99 Monday morning.

