Lynnwood teen appears to eat ramen from the TOILET
'When all the bowls are dirty but this one': Teen disgusts the internet with joke photo showing her appearing to eat ramen from the TOILET Hannah Hepler, 19, and Taylor O'Dore, 18, from Lynnwood, Washington, came up with the prank after a night of partying in Seattle A drunken evening ended with plenty of noodles, which the pair disposed of in the toilet - giving them a great idea Drunken pranks caught on camera can be the fodder for inside jokes between friends - or, on occasion, turn you into a viral sensation. Taylor O'Dore, 18, and her best friend Hannah Hepler, 19, from Lynnwood, Washington were in Seattle over the weekend for Hannah's sister's 21st birthday.
