Lynnwood teen appears to eat ramen fr...

Lynnwood teen appears to eat ramen from the TOILET

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'When all the bowls are dirty but this one': Teen disgusts the internet with joke photo showing her appearing to eat ramen from the TOILET Hannah Hepler, 19, and Taylor O'Dore, 18, from Lynnwood, Washington, came up with the prank after a night of partying in Seattle A drunken evening ended with plenty of noodles, which the pair disposed of in the toilet - giving them a great idea Drunken pranks caught on camera can be the fodder for inside jokes between friends - or, on occasion, turn you into a viral sensation. Taylor O'Dore, 18, and her best friend Hannah Hepler, 19, from Lynnwood, Washington were in Seattle over the weekend for Hannah's sister's 21st birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Mon Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan 12 Anonymous 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Jan 9 Brittany D 30
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Snohomish County was issued at January 17 at 1:46PM PST

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,630 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC