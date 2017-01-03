Firefighters Rescue 2 Teens Who Fell ...

Firefighters Rescue 2 Teens Who Fell Through Icy Lake

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Firefighters in northwestern Washington raced against the clock on Wednesday afternoon to save two teenage boys who fell through an icy lake. The teens, both 15, had apparently walked out to the middle of Lake Serene near Lynnwood, Washington, when the ice broke and the boys fell into the cold water, according to a news release from Snohomish County Fire District 1. Someone immediately called 911 for help, and a rescue team responded to the scene "within minutes," the fire department wrote in the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Dec 24 Melinda 29
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10) Sep '16 jay drai 679
Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10) Sep '16 Mr Thirsty 5
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,329

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC