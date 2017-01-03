Firefighters Rescue 2 Teens Who Fell Through Icy Lake

Firefighters in northwestern Washington raced against the clock on Wednesday afternoon to save two teenage boys who fell through an icy lake. The teens, both 15, had apparently walked out to the middle of Lake Serene near Lynnwood, Washington, when the ice broke and the boys fell into the cold water, according to a news release from Snohomish County Fire District 1. Someone immediately called 911 for help, and a rescue team responded to the scene "within minutes," the fire department wrote in the release.

