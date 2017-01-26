Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 ...

Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close several lanes on northbound I-5 as well as perform a rolling slowdown in order to remove and replace overhead signs. Closure details A Crews will close up to four left lanes of northbound I-5 between 236th Street Southwest and SR 524/44th Avenue West beginning just before midnight.

