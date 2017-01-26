Crews battle fire at unfinished apartments north of Seattle
Authorities say firefighters were battling a large blaze at an apartment complex under construction north of Seattle in Lynnwood. Lynwood Fire Department officials said on Twitter the fire started Wednesday night near 200th Street SW and Scriber Lake Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Jan 22
|Lauren D
|36
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC