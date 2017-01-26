Crews battle fire at unfinished apart...

Crews battle fire at unfinished apartments north of Seattle

Authorities say firefighters were battling a large blaze at an apartment complex under construction north of Seattle in Lynnwood. Lynwood Fire Department officials said on Twitter the fire started Wednesday night near 200th Street SW and Scriber Lake Road.

